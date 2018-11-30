Buying a Commodore Amiga 30 Years Later

When I was younger we had an Atari ST as our home computer, and while it was a great machine and I loved it dearly, I always found a lot of the games weren't quite as good as on the Amiga that a lot of my friends had.

I routinely used to go to my friend's house, and we'd play for hours on the latest Amiga games. I'm guessing this was the mid to late 80's. That's around 30 years ago. Yikes!

A few months ago I watched "From Bedroom to Billions", it triggered some serious nostalgia and a lot of memories came flooding back. So on a whim, I decided to see if I could pick-up an Amiga on eBay to replay some of those old games that I loved as a child.

It turns out it's not too hard. There's a thriving community that still uses and loves the Amiga. There's also a fair number of people on eBay who refurbish and upgrade them with a 4GB memory card containing workbench and a bunch of software and games. This is very handy because, even if you did manage to buy the original games, there's no guarantee they will work due to the magnetic platters getting mouldy or damaged over the last 30 years. Yes, that's real life bit rot in action.

Buying "Vintage" Amiga Hardware

Ah eBay, I'm not sure where else you could easily find vintage and retro tech with such ease. I picked up the following for under £500, it may sound like a fair amount of money for 30-year-old hardware and I suppose it is. However, because it's now "vintage", it'll hold it's value (or go up). I don't plan on keeping it forever, but it's good to know I'll be able to get my money back once I've enjoyed that sweet hit of nostalgia.

Commodore Amiga A1200 (with 4GB memory card)

Commodore 1084s Monitor

23 pin male to 9 pin female Monitor Cable

Competition Pro Joystick

8MB Ram Board Upgrade (More on this below)

Amiga Problems

I picked up the 1084s monitor, and on first boot, it looked good, I was impressed it was still working after all these years. However, a few minutes later I noticed a high-pitched whine. Uh-oh, I knew this was not a good sign. A little bit of Googling and I found out that this is usually a problem with the flyback, and while I'm technical and can build PC's this is way outside my comfort zone — especially when you consider these old CRT's are known for storing up a lot of electricity inside them.

The whine goes away after it's been on for 20 minutes, but the issue does mean the monitor probably has limited life left in it unless it's fixed. I plan to sell the monitor back on eBay at some point, so hopefully, someone that can fix the issue will pick it up.

I got the machine up and running, and the first few games I tried looked glorious on the old CRT monitor. I was delighted, however, I then tied to launch Cannon Fodder, Syndicate, Monkey Island, and a few others and each one greeted me with the following error "Can't Allocate ShadowMem". Urgh.

After some more Googling, it turns out because the games are not running from floppy disks the machine needs to load them into RAM and run them from there. Along with running Workbench, this can quickly munch through the 2MB of RAM that the A1200 has installed.